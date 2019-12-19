To the editor:
For the eighth consecutive year, volunteer teams from Attleboro High School and the broader Attleboro community raked leaves for senior and veteran homeowners. The event, which ran from Nov. 7 to Nov. 21, involved 17 teams clearing the leaves from 31 yards of seniors and veterans. Roughly 230 people took part in the event. We thank everyone who gave a few hours of their time and took part.
Teams from AHS included: Baseball, basketball, field hockey, hockey, volleyball, softball, National Honor Society, Leos and Lions Clubs, alumni and other volunteers. Advisors and coaches were Lindsay Antunes, Courtney Durocher, Bailey Morse, Mark Homer, Mark Houle, Dave Oliver, Steve Santos, Steve Dunlea, and Patricia Harvey.
Teams from the community included: Attleboro Enterprises Inc, advisor Ashley Salisbury; CBRE/Global Workplace, leader Mark Toffling; the Rebeckha Lynn Whitefield Foundation; leaders Mike Whitefield and Tricia Harvey; Intellichief, leader Jennifer Stimer; Sensata, leader Nancy Moloney; Columbia Gas, leader Laurie Vayda; Elite Physical Therapy, leaders Jason Harvey and Chelsea Tyrell; Walmart, leader Judy Marandola.
Leaf bag transport was made possible by Ray Hebert, John Tingley, Steven Oliver, Jonathan Miranda, Wendy Adams, Joan Wild, Karen Kull, John Piazza, and Vladimir Galindo.
We also give special thanks to our partners, the Attleboro Council on Aging, whose behind-the-scenes work made this event possible.
A project of this size could not have happened without members of the community stepping up. We are all Blue Pride at its best.
William Babcock,
Leaf Rake Chair, AHS Alumni Association
