Please Hasbro, leave Mr. Potato Head alone
To the editor:
I saw in The Sun Chronicle that Mr. Potato Head is going gender-neutral. I am getting tired of all this political correctness. There is nothing wrong with being a male. I don’t care if you are an LGBTQ person, just don’t keep pushing your agenda on me.
I’ve hired and worked with LGBTQ people. You can be what you want, it doesn’t bother me.
I like being a male, being married to my wife for 50 years and having a good family. I don’t force my agenda of being a heterosexual.
I say boycott Hasbro and other companies that promote this foolishness.
If they want to bring out an LGBTQ Potato Head fine, but leave Mr. Potato Head alone.
George Martell
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.