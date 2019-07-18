To the editor:
For those of us old enough to remember, we once had a classic performance location in Attleboro. We kids called it the “Band Shell” situated in the outfield of the Capron Park ball diamond where grown men in factory sponsored baseball teams once competed in city baseball leagues.
Arthur Fiedler brought his Boston Pops to perform at the “Band Shell” with those performances sponsored by the former L.G. Balfour Co.
During the passage of time however, the “Band Shell” rotted away, inside-out, and someone had the good sense to finally tear down that structure and leave us with the memories.
Union Street along the rail line between Park Street and Mill Street is also slated for redevelopment — long an eyesore in downtown Attleboro, let’s have at it as a community and move forward to transform that open wound long festering in our midst.
Over the years — and not for the better — we have completely sliced, diced and chopped the entire Ten Mile River corridor as it winds through the city and during recent years, have made serious attempts to re-beautify this area as our industrial era has faded.
And now Attleboro has obtained the former Highland Country Club and it seems the move is also on to slice, dice and chop this once beautiful and vibrant open space near the center of town.
Rather, let’s leave it for the ages and respectfully and perpetually manicure the grounds, perhaps the last extended landscape existing near downtown of a rolling post-glacial terrain — what Attleboro once resembled.
Let’s leave it as passive open green space with meandering foot paths, perhaps, a hop-scotch addendum to Capron Park with a connecting memorial footpath.
Donald M. Doucette
Attleboro
