To the editor:
An article entitled “North OKs borrowing $2M” appeared in the Dec. 18 edition of The Sun Chronicle. The majority of this $2 million of new debt we are incurring is intended to replace the roof at the community school ($1.3M) and the track at the high school ($800K). Each year school department heads submit a budget, requesting funds they feel is needed to continue operating their specific departments.
These budget requests include a request for money under the category entitled “repair and maintenance — buildings and grounds” where this money is earmarked for the upkeep of the school’s buildings and grounds.
So, I’m left with two questions regarding this need to incur an additional debt of $2.1M (in addition to the most recent tax override we’ve had foisted on us).
1. Where did the money go that was allocated each year to the buildings/grounds repair and maintenance account in the school’s annual budget?
2. Why the need to now borrow money (go further into debt) that was previously included each year in the school’s annual budget to cover these types of infrastructure projects?
It seems to me that some additional questions need to be asked by the town council before we rubber stamp $2M of additional debt.
This Dec. 18 article also proposes to borrow $70K more, in addition to the $130K already borrowed, to upgrade 73 windows at the town’s library. This would result in a cost of $2,740 per window, a very princely sum indeed.
One of our newly elected town council members properly suggested that, where there are historical consequences to be considered, the town should strongly consider exploring the possibility of obtaining a historical preservation grant to help cover the cost of this project. It was refreshing to this writer to see that one of our town leaders was willing to think outside the box when it comes to conducting the town’s business.
It remains to be seen if this town councilor’s suggestion, which has a great deal of merit, is given any credence by the town council, before the taxpayer’s agree to cover this $70K cost without exploring all possibilities attendant to this cost.
Richard Kieltyka
North Attleboro
