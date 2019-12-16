Let the young people lead us in making America safe
To the editor:
After the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, a student-led movement was born called March for Our Lives.
This group has developed a well-researched “Peace Plan for a Safer America” ( https:www.marchforourlives.co/peace-plan). I would like to comment on their first goal: change the standards of gun ownership.
A federal system of gun licensing and registration is essential, as states have significantly different standards for who can own a gun, what training is required for a license, purchasing requirements and the type of guns and ammunition one may have.
In-person screening, background checks and gun safety training should take place before licensing, with a refresher required annually. A waiting period before purchase could prevent impulsive homicides and suicides.
Online sales of guns, parts and ammunition should be illegal. Locking devices and locked storage should be required. Assault weapons and high capacity magazines should be banned. Even most gun owners support some regulation.
As we mark seven years since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., let’s commit ourselves to action.
School shootings and other mass shootings have become commonplace in America.
We need to honor the youth from Parkland, Fla., for their leadership on this issue and join their ranks, persevering until we influence Congress to enact common sense gun laws.
Jane Griffin
Sheila Matthews
Elaine L’Etoile
Pax Christi, National Shrine of Our Lady of LaSalette
