Let’s give police a break
To the editor:
I am getting sick of people complaining about law enforcement using force to subdue a suspect. Have you ever watched Live PD? Have you ever seen what officers go through. Officers have to deal with resistance, drunk and disorderly and high on drugs, and let’s not forget high speed chases, putting the public in danger. How about a foot chase?
So I say give the police a break. We need the police to keep us safe. So give a thumbs up to all law enforcement and a bigger thumbs up to the Attleboro police for keeping our city safe.
Everette Medeiros
Attleboro
