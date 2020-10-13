To the editor:
Finally, after almost four years, there is a glimmer of hope. Hope that there could be a vaccine for the coronavirus and a new president-elect by the end of the year.
The only cautionary tale to come to mind is the almost three months our whole of fruit and nut slices will have in office. When our Freudian-delight of a leader loses, there will be hell to pay even for the minions who worship him.
On a brighter note there are currently dozens of vaccines being developed around the world by real science and real scientists. Many of these global scientists work without political pressure and do their research devoid from people with fake tans.
It is absolutely amazing what mankind can accomplish when given daunting tasks. Polio, measles, rubella, and others are now preventable because of the work these people do and have done.
As for the election, I’m banking on Americans doing the right thing. Even those who taunt with names like “Democraps” and “smelly liberals” as they go in the voting booth, will realize what four more years of this madness could bring, and will vote accordingly.
As far as the Electoral College dynamic goes, we’ll have to see. With all the different rules in all the states it’s hard to say, but I doubt Donald Trump will have the same support he had from labor, evangelists, and dutiful electors
With that in mind I’m hopeful that we’ll rid ourselves of this horrible disease and come up with a vaccine by year’s end.
Raymond Dufresne
Attleboro
