Let’s, like Fauci, stick to the facts
To the editor:
Dear Donna Perry: re your piece “Vaccine management and messaging need a boost,” (Opinion, Feb. 25).
I’m not sure what your point is.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is being scientifically accurate in his caution in his advice regarding post vaccination caution. There is, at this time, no scientific data that suggests that vaccinated patients cannot spread the COVID-19 virus. The trials were not done initially to answer this question. They are being done as we speak.
Yours, and David Leonhardt’s posts, (“Vaccine Alarmism”, The New York Times, Feb. 19) are overly critical of scientists stating the truth, as known at this time.
Would you rather have Fauci and others give scientifically unsound statements now and have to retract them later? It is a shame that the public cannot understand the science, but it would be even worse to “dumb down” the facts, and bamboozle the lay public.
The facts are simple and the voice of scientists is singular: “Get the vaccine”.
It prevents you from getting COVID-19 with great effectiveness. It will help stop the spread of the virus.
Will it prevent you from being a carrier? We shall see when the data from the studies is in.
Is it effective against all strains? Some yes, others no. That’s just science. Interestingly, the more people vaccinated, the fewer strains and mutations will emerge. Again, science.
Will we need boosters? Probably, as we are not sure how long immunity lasts with the vaccine, or for that matter, after naturally contracting the disease.
We may also need boosters to protect against new strains and variants.
As Sgt. Joe Friday used to say: “Just the facts, ma’am, just the facts”.
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
