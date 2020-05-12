To the editor:
I am sure that this letter may seem like an attempt at humor, but I think I have a unique and ingenious solution to our Bristol County prison problems.
I think that the mayor of Attleboro should not run for a third term. Instead, he should declare himself a candidate for sheriff of Bristol County. I know what you are thinking: “Here he goes again, jumping ugly with our mayor,” but I assure you that I am really serious.
Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has shown himself to be an egotistical, self-promoting, right-wing nutburger. His embarrassing spotlight-seeking press releases and public edicts show a gut wrenching lack of compassion and common decency.
The only reason he has stayed so long is that no one else wants that job.
I think I have the perfect candidate. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has all the qualifications.
He has a master’s in criminology from the University of Pennsylvania. He has also shown a serious concern about the high rate of prisoner recidivism.
He has been working with nonprofits to create the Attleboro Reentry Center for ex-offenders.
He could also do a great job re-working the prison operating budget, using his master’s degree from the London School of Economics.
OK, so maybe he didn’t get high marks in “playing well with others” at the Jack and Jill Preschool.
But, I truly believe that the job of Bristol County Sheriff would be a great fit for Paul Heroux and the unemployment of Thomas Hodgson would be a great fit for everyone.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
