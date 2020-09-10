To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle’s article by The Associated Press (“Tech’s sudden sell-off continues; Nasdaq dips 10% in last week,” Sept. 9, Page A1) factually presents a current event and sets the stage for useful discussion of the unfortunate American experience to date:
Undertaxed hoards of wealth are playfully stripping American workers of their wealth in a game of “run the table” to monopoly and oligarchy status and power.
Worker voters can reverse this inequality and trend by sending progressives to Washington to tax wealth more in order to tax workers less.
Our government might then begin to yearly tax portfolios over $10 million at 90%; tax incomes over $1 million at 90% and deny re-entry to United States to federal tax scofflaws.
A vote for Democrats in 2020 is in the right direction.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
