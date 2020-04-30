To the editor:
My heart aches for those who are suffering from or have died from this vicious coronavirus.
I am a proud Catholic.
I miss many things that I am unable to do, but mostly not being able to attend church — St. Mary’s in Foxboro — and hear our blessed Mass and receive our Holy Communion, the body and blood of our Lord, Jesus Christ. I know other denominations are hurting also. We all want to be able to return to our places of worship. I miss my dear Catholic Daughters Group and Fathers Timothy Hynes and Matthew Westcott.
I pray that soon this virus will be gone and all restrictions will be lifted, and all can return to their normal way of living.
God help and bless all of us.
Lillian DiMascio
Foxboro
