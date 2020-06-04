To the editor:
In regards to editorial written by the New York Daily News and reprinted in The Sun Chronicle: “100,000 dead: What went wrong in America?” May 27.
Why is it that there has to be blame for deaths over this novel virus, this China virus, this COVID-19?
The word “novel” is all we need to explain what is going on. It is a new, invisible enemy. Something the country and the world has never experienced before in our lifetime or history. And if there must be blame, well look no further than China. China obscured what was going on, prevented the world from learning of its horrific consequences and showed absolutely no cooperation with the rest of the world. And the World Health Organization was their partner in crime. Our leaders could only rely on what was being told and recommended.
No one in this country, and I hope the world, wanted all the death and despair it has created.
To place blame and say people or leaders have blood on their hands is disgraceful. There is not a world leader nor a scientist nor an “expert” that has not made mistakes concerning the way this should have been handled.
They all were acting in the best interests of all people of their countries and the world. To even think that President Trump or Andrew Cuomo, or whomever, did not act in the best interest of their constituents and based their ways of dealing with this is just so disingenuous and wrong. It is disgraceful to have that in print in an American newspaper.
Why can’t we just let this thing run its full course and when all is said and done, we will have all learned a great deal from this and can formulate plans and procedures so it never happens again in this evil way. How about all you pundits and commentators and writers get off your high horses and write something positive and constructive for once. No need to politicize this any longer. We are all suffering, including all the world leaders, our president and all the mayors and governors and city leaders who are trying to help us as best they know how.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
