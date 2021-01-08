To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle article on Jan. 1, “NA to start budget process,” set me to thinking.
Over winter I walk my mile, masked, at the nearly empty Emerald Square mall, sharing space with 80% white walkers and 80% people of color, mostly families with purchases in-hand and those who partake of the remaining three excellent eateries. Sad, is the sight of young parents sitting on the floor with their children to rest. The six vibrating armchairs, tapes collapsed, are usually occupied. Only the diners have a place to rest and socialize to an extent. What a sad and inhospitable place! No wonder it is failing as a business.
The Emerald Square Mall was the largest taxpayer by far and has always been a good neighbor. But their revenue is way down, as are their tax payments, repairs and employing.
The Council “on Monday ...” will meet ...” to review the financial condition of the town ... and “other relevant information’ ... ”to develop a coordinated budget”
Let that review of “other relevant information” begin with the creation of a committee to be led by the planner and to include all department heads and police and fire to develop a plan with the mall owners to re-create the mall from a sterile shop-walk into a pleasing destination, with acres of social groupings to sit and socialize. Think siesta time at Constitution Square in Athens, or the ambience of late afternoons in most European cities. Let small businesses catering to the created social areas thrive.
The plan should be based on the architecturally judged life of the structure and should plan funding for its eventual razing and redevelopment of the land.
Good planning now can avoid the mall becoming a millstone around the necks of the taxpayers, including the mall, as it surely will if nothing is done.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
