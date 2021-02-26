Unite and stamp out misinformation
To the editor:
I enjoyed Jacob Appel’s thought provoking column “Are we better or worse for COVID-19?” (Opinion, Feb. 24)
What is discouraging to me is that in a time of national crisis the country was not been able to come together in a unified response as we have in past.
It appears that extreme ideology has become the voice that garners the headlines and drives political debate.
It is naïve to think there will be common ground for unity if moderate collaborative voices are drowned out by the vocal minority.
With so much misinformation being readily available and packaged seductively, those who value a just and inclusive society should speak out when necessary to protect the welfare of all Americans.
Geoff Gallant
Foxboro
