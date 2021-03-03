Common sense gun control
To the editor:
In response to Bob Foley’s column “As promised” of Feb. 26 (Opinion).
I know some people who own guns and like and respect them. They use them to hunt or recreate at sportsman’s clubs. Some may have a pistol for self protection. I personally have never owned a gun or felt the need or desire to do so.
I do not know anyone who owns an assault rifle or a large cache of weapons. To me that is a completely different category of gun ownership.
When the Second Amendment was written, guns were single-shot weapons, not weapons capable of mass violence.
The weapons available today certainly do need some type of oversight in modern times.
Once again, common ground should be sought if at all possible.
Once again, Foley lumps all Democrats together as having an “emotionally fueled fear of guns”, as if that’s a bad thing.
After watching news reports of mass shootings over our lifetimes how can you not have an emotional response no matter which side of the issue you are on?
Individual freedoms should be tempered with common sense and a respect for the welfare of others.
Geoff Gallant
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.