I was glad to read the recent poll released by The Boston Globe and Suffolk University, showing that 70% of Massachusetts residents support the issue of Death with Dignity, also known as medical, compassionate aid in dying for people who are terminally ill.
The bill in our Legislature is called The End of Life Options Act (H.4782/S.2745). It doesn’t apply to patients suffering the sudden, severe, and too-often fatal illness of coronavirus.
But it would give people who have six months or less to live due to cancer or heart disease — and who face intolerable pain unrelieved by even the best hospice and palliative care — the choice of taking medication prescribed by their doctor and dying peacefully and painlessly in their sleep.
I’m for making Massachusetts the 10th state (Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, etc.) plus Washington, D.C., to legalize this Death with Dignity option because this should be the choice of the individual.
H.4782 was passed in May by the Public Health Committee, and now it’s in the HealthCare Financing Committee.
Please contact your local legislators, and urge them to call on their colleagues to pass this bill, first by the HCFC, then by the full Legislature later in the fall. Then contact family and friends all over the state and ask them to do the same.
Eric Newnum
Attleboro
