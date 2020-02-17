Letter denying climate change is complete drivel
To the editor:
Re: “Climate change is a lie that we continue to believe” (Letters to the editor, Feb. 14).
Why do you publish such drivel? It only undercuts science. The writer, Gerald F. Chase, provides no substantive evidence or scholarly work to back his assertion that climate change is not real, when the overwhelming and preponderance of evidence, scientifically, is in the contrary.
The Sun Chronicle has the obligation to publish the truth, something this letter is sorely lacking.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk
