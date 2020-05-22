To the editor:
I was intrigued, by Dominic Cuce’s letter to the editor on Thursday, May 21, “Not all Democrats are socialists”, by the powerful and maybe wrongful effect that selected words for thought groups can have.
While I share the ideas presented, I suggest the following words substitutions (and reasons):
“Progressives” for “not all Democrats are socialists” (An emergent political force between plutocracy and oligarchy); “oligarchs” for “committed capitalists” (progressives want to continue successful capitalism!); “regulated capitalism” for “golden age of capitalism” (Before GOP halved marginal income tax rates paid by oligarchs and cut business regulations, in 1980s, (Changes still doing damage today); “tax wealth more” for “place more value on the contributions workers make to our economy and way of life” (Also curbs inequality); “progressive improvements” for “return to ... not socialism, as ... the constant stream of right wingers ... write in The Sun Chronicle (Change your mindset, hopefully?)”.
Let’s hear it from the “right wingers” who seem to love the oligarchs’ busily changing our republic into an oligarchy (Is this not treason?).
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
