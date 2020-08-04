To the editor:
I would like to thank Leo Johnson for his letter to your paper (“Cartoon insults police everywhere,” Voice of the public, July 28).
I think that he has really hit the nail on the head. The Sun Chronicle never gives us a break from its relentless bashing of President Trump or from anybody who does not agree with your left wing view on things. Not a day goes by without some Trump-hating cartoon or editorial. Keep up the good work Leo.
Robert Lepper
Attleboro
