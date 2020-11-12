To the editor:
I reference the letter to the editor by Aldo Ferrario “Don’t make excuses for Trump supporters.” (Nov. 9, Voice of the Public)
Ferrario’s letter was extremely disgraceful. The hateful comments, the name calling, the lack of facts (always typical of a Ferrario letter), the use of misinformation and the total lack of any sense of hoping for some unifying of our divided country was absolutely despicable.
Why this long-winded diatribe was allowed to appear in this paper is beyond me.
To say that a person like myself or any of my constituents are “worse than deplorable” and “unAmerican” and then continue with ridiculous name calling and false claims about President Trump, was so far beyond the pale and unacceptable that it is not even worth the time and energy it would take to go over each and every one of the falsehoods and lies.
And for the record, Trump did more for this country and all my fellow Americans, including you, than any president in modern history and certainly my lifetime.
But liberals just cannot bring themselves to say or admit that. And that is OK, but (Ferrario) should not add the sickening insults that he himself says he doesn’t like to hear.
Bruce A. Wessel
North Attleboro
