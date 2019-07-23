Letter writer is insulting to all voters
To the editor:
I read Aldo Ferrario’s letter to the editor on the opinion page of July 19 (“Choice for 2020 is clear: Freedom or life under Trump”). It was really very disturbing and insulting.
I did not vote for President Trump nor did I vote for Hillary Clinton. I did vote as I have in every election that I’ve been legally able to do so and I’m 69 years old. The country has never been as divided as it is now. When you label people who support the president as “ ignorant, racist or hateful” that only helps add to the divisiveness in the country today.
I’m not a fan of the current voting system but until it is changed I will support it, just as I support the rights of people to vote for the candidate they believe in. One last thing. It is President Trump. Not Trump. It is your right not to respect the man. As an American citizen you should at least support the office.
Bill Ellis
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.