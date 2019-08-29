Letter writer is insulting
To the editor:
Referring to Aldo Ferrario’s letters to the editor of July 19 (“Choice for 2020 is clear: Freedom or life under Trump”) and Aug.3-4 (“Proud to be a Democrat and not a member of the brainwashed GOP”). Once again Mr. Ferrario you are insulting every voter who does not share your views. How dare you?
It seems that you are the one who is ignorant and hateful.
Andrea Flanagan
North Attleboro
