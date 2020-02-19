Letter writer is right on the money
To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle on Monday printed a contribution by Howard Levine who hit the nail squarely on the head. (“Doing away with class ranking sets us on the road to mediocrity,” Guest Column by Howard Levine, Feb. 17)
His discussion of eliminating class ranking is truly another step in the erosion of pride, hard work, and the American desire to be number one in all things.
Levine notes “competitions” such as Teacher of the Year, first to the moon, best paper in the region and so forth, as ever-present examples of competitive challenges driving the individuals or institutions involved to not settle and continue to work to be the best.
I suppose in this age of making everyone feel good, naming one student as “the best” is going to hurt someone’s feelings. Gee whiz, it might have been by tenths or hundredths of a point.
Maybe the Olympics ought to back off a bit. I seem to recall swimmers touching the wall a few tenths or hundredths of a second over the first loser, or what some might refer to as second place.
Skiers race down mountain sides attempting to best their competitors by any margin. Those times are measured to hundredths of a second after a minute or two of racing. Imagine telling someone they lost only because they were a minuscule part of a second slower than the faster skier? Tragic.
Or perhaps we should no longer define the winner of an armed conflict. Let’s say anyone in the top five were the best, with no distinction among that number. I am not sure how World War II would have panned out using the no-defined-winner approach. Political contests? I guess Hillary Clinton was also a winner in the last election.
America has always loved a winner, whether it be in sports, battle, academics, politics — you name it.
The sad part is Mansfield is not alone. Other districts have adopted the “no winner” policy and I am sure in this age of feel-good policies, making sure no one feels they are second place is a great way to breed mediocrity so the no rank approach will continue.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
