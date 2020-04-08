To the editor:
Larry Ruark’s piece in The Sun Chronicle on Tuesday April 7 “Our very own King Canute” knowingly and brilliantly nails it!
It will help thinking voter readers come November!
Maybe even MAGAts can get it. Maybe not. We’ll probably soon hear from them.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
