To the editor:
People hear what they want to hear, regardless of what was actually said or in print.
This was certainly true of Bob Foley’s letter to the editor “Well at least it’s not fake news,” (Opinion, July 26) especially if it bolsters what you already believe based on your source of information.
In the letter, Foley diminishes what he snarkily called the “so-called testimony” of Bob Mueller, a man of a distinguished career lauded by every member of the congressional hearing.
The public has not read the report and I don’t blame them, as it is 400 pages of legal language. This is the reason Democrats needed Mueller to make the salient points known to the American people.
Foley calls Mueller’s testimony a “circus.” On that we can agree, especially when discussing the questions from Republicans who did not seem to know what was in the report or care, only to distract and go over old territory. I’m surprised they didn’t yell: “Lock her up”.
Obstruction is not nonsense and the report showed 13 instances of obstruction. So to say there was no obstruction is ‘fake news.’ Lying and covering them up is obstruction. Mueller said the president can be indicted for his crimes only when he leaves office, not while serving. I guess you hear what you want to hear.
Mueller also said, “This is not a witch hunt. … it is not a hoax … Russia’s intervention helped Trump’s campaign. Every American should be very concerned about our election process.”
I urge you to write to Sen. Mitch McConnell who is blocking any action to protect voting interference by not only Russia but Iran, China, and others.
We should all care about the security of our democracy.
Sandra Reinbold
Rehoboth
