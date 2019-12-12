To the editor:
Elizabeth Bristol’s misleading description of Joe Biden’s recent encounter with a voter is what we’ve come to expect from Trump apologists (“Media fails to call out Democrats for abuse”, Dec. 10).
Ms. Bristol says the incident was overlooked by press, but in fact it played widely over the national media. Secondly, the voter’s “perfectly valid question” accused Biden of “setting his son up in Ukraine.” Biden was irritated at hearing this Trumpian lie and called him out.
The man also said the candidate was too old, to which Biden asserted his vitality and facetiously challenged the man to compete at pushups or to take an IQ test. Nowhere was there any fat-shaming.
Ms. Bristol thought she would mislead Sun Chronicle readers with a false account of the incident. But I thank her for exposing the Trumpian M.O. yet again; when you don’t get the facts you want; lie, misled and distort. Democratic candidates are fallible human beings, but Ms. Bristol’s search for bad behavior apparently yielded so little fruit, that she had to doctor some up.
If Ms. Bristol wants to talk about double standards, I can only imagine if President Obama engaged in only a tiny fraction of President Trump’s corruption.
Republicans disrespected a president for eight years who was a model of good character.
And now, with Very Angry Faces, they hotly defend a brazen serial liar who wantonly violates his oath of office.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
