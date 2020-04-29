The military makes your free speech possible
To the editor:
In response to David Daugman’s Letter to the Editor “Hope’ does indeed float,” (April 20, Voice of the Public).
I would remind him that those camo-wearing, tightly wound warrior automatons that he speaks so disrespectful of are the reason he is able to opine freely in this newspaper without fear.
Joe Chaplow
Attleboro
