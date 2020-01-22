To the editor:
This letter is in response to the Jan. 21 letter from Philip Sharp, (“Trump won, so get over it, Dems”).
Unfortunately, my friend Mr. Sharp shows himself not to be so sharp.
It appears that much of his outrage is based on his lack of understanding of ceremonial protocol called for by the impeachment process.
The ‘march’ that young Philip refers to is called for by our founding fathers. The transfer of impeachment charges are to be ‘hand delivered’ to the Senate.
The sharing of pens during a signing of important bills and other historic writings has been a tradition in our government for generations.
I, too, would accept the decision after a trial, if we could get a real trial.
Trials include witnesses, proof and open examination. These very factors are being blocked by Mr. Sharp’s friends in the Senate.
Mr. Sharp takes offense to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement that Donald Trump will be impeached forever. This statement is true. It’s called history.
If Mr. Sharp had only picked up a history book, even once, he would understand that.
He would also know that his criticism is not only misplaced, it shows a embarrassing lack of historical knowledge.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
