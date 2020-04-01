To the editor:
“Letter writer’s anti-Trump rant is tiring,” By Bill Ellis on March 30 presents a viewpoint I totally agreed with. Not only are the writings of Aldo Ferrario rants tiring, they are obsessively biased, providing little value to the reader. Likewise, many of the writers of this newspaper present the same slanted view.
In the same issue, Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia again expresses his negativity of Trump (“Mr. President, the cure isn’t worse than the problem,” March 30, City & Town).
Unlike Ellis, I no longer read Ferrario’s nor Gouveia’s opinion regarding Trump. The long-standing bitterness by them and other Democrats has inflamed the normal workings of the political system.
The president is attacked relentlessly, presenting a corrosive and unhealthy effect on our country.
The Democrats try to stop the very functioning of our government and every issue is reduced to pettiness. While they sit on their hands, complaining, the president moves progressively forward to obtain his vision.
The coronavirus is different and presents a national crisis. All Americans need to get on board, follow the advice of the U.S. task force and do whatever we can to stop this vicious and nasty virus. Congress needs to return to Washington to help work out solutions, instead of berating the president and extorting taxpayer’s money to pass needed legislation by packing it with expensive projects unrelated to the health war. Our lives and livelihood are at stake.
Why isn’t this newspaper now presenting daily information on the impact of the virus to our community, our schools and our state government. That’s why I purchase the paper. Where are the stories of the tremendous work performed by Trump, his administration, task force and the many national companies delivering a Hercules effort to contain and combat the virus.
Despite the constant criticism, companies have developed a five-minute virus test, a machine to sanitize a thousand face masks a day, put forth treatment plans and working seven days a week to develop a vaccine.
The government played its role engaging the best minds in our country to move a 1,000-bed floating hospital to New York, building on-site hospitals within three days, mandating the manufacturing of hospital supplies and bringing the full force of the federal government to battle the invisible enemy.
It took real leadership to bring these forces to bear.
All this is being done while Ferrario, Gouveia and others remain on the sidelines complaining in an attempt to diminish the president’s most impressive accomplishments.
Lorraine Nye
Rehoboth
