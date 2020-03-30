To the editor:
Here we go again. Once more we have to read Aldo Ferrario’s weekly rants and raves. Usually I laugh or just shake my head. His Letter to the Editor of March 26 is the same song he sings at least once a week. (“Show more respect for Trump? You must be joking”).
His 15 minutes of fame really should be used up about now. I really am getting fed up with being called stupid and ignorant simply because I don’t agree with his worldly views.
He hates the president so much that he hates anyone that supports him. That’s very sad. And dangerous. I get upset with some of the things President Trump says. Would love to put my foot where the sun doesn’t shine. I wish Twitter never existed. But he still is the best person for the job. It’s a job where you can’t always be the nice guy.
President Richard Nixon was a liar, devious and a cutthroat. In my opinion he was a much more effective president than Jimmy Carter, seemingly one of the nicest, most generous presidents we’ve had. But weak.
In closing I’d like to add a personal note to Ferrario. President Trump will probably be re-elected. When that happens you no doubt will wish to move to a country that better serves your needs. Let me be the first to volunteer to drive you to whatever airport you choose to depart from.
Bill Ellis
North Attleboro
