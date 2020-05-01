To the editor:
Re: “Prisoners cannot be allowed to die as pandemic sweeps through jails,” by Casey Magas (Voice of the Public, April 29.)
What world are we all living in, that we are asking our politicians to allow those committed to our penal institutions to obtain early release, because of the possibility of contracting Covid-19, while we are fining people hundreds of dollars, which they do not have, for failure to wear a mask while going outside their home during these times?
Does Magas have any idea what kind of people are behind the walls of our prisons. I do. I spent many years working there before my injuries forced me into retirement. Because of those injuries, I just had my 19th surgery.
These people are not going to shelter in place, and ride this virus out. They have never conformed to rules, regulations, or the laws of a peaceful society. They have committed murder, kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, and serious drug offenses. Some have committed multiple murders without any regard for human life and if given the opportunity they will take it and do it again. Some of these offenders have been locked up for decades.
Does one really believe, that they can be let out and then miraculously conform to our laws? Many will die, because of lack of medicine, food, and other necessities of life. They are not just going to upload their resume to Indeed, with the hope of finding gainful employment.
To suggest that we let them out, because of a virus is insane. Our local police departments spend days and months working on investigations. They work together with their partners on the State Police and federal agencies. They risk their lives every day they put that uniform on. What would Magas say to the wives and family members of the Massachusetts police officers that were recently killed in the line of duty from Falmouth, Yarmouth, and Weymouth? Sorry, but we don’t want them getting sick. How about the officers, from Attleboro, who were shot at last year? They bravely stood their ground and did not run. Thank God they are alive today.
Well, wake up, it’s prison and bad things sometimes happen in prison.
No inmate that I ever knew received the outstanding citizenship award from their community. To let them out would be the equivalent of a more potent virus that would beset our cities and towns, only this time there will be no cure.
I am not ready to risk the lives of my family, are you?
Howard S. Levine
Raynham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.