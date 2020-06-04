To the editor:
President Donald Trump wants to put his thumb on the scales of freedom and justice to protect himself from “fact checking” by the mainstream media. Yet, he would allow the partisan conservative media to lie, as he does, thousands of times.
What set off our “stable genius” was when Twitter applied a fact-check to two of Trump’s tweets, including one that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud.
While the president has regularly accused mainstream sites of censoring conservative speech, Trump has never accused conservative sites of censoring.
The GOP stands fully behind the executive order to ban statements that are “potentially misleading” meaning the conservatives can freely lie to America, while forbidding the “fact checking” that contradicts their statements.
This would allow Trump and the GOP to control what they view as the truth, a technique that the Russian dictator uses to control elections and stay in office for life.
Trump has already said, “When somebody is the president of the United States, (his) authority is total.”
“If I didn’t appoint this (investigating) IG, he’s gone or she’s gone. If I don’t like what they’re saying, I’m going to stop them from saying it.”
Didn’t another Republican president try that?
Why do only Republicans act this way? Didn’t they take an oath, as Democratic presidents do, upon entering office? Don’t they understand the concept of tamper-free elections, per the Constitution? Trump and his supporters are not protecting our rights, only their futures and earning power.
John Wade
Norton
