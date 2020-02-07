Our lawmakers won’t toughen OUI sentences
To the editor:
In response to Aldo Ferrario’s recent letter to the editor, “Stronger Sentences Needed for Repeat Drunk Drivers,” (Feb. 6, Opinion) I couldn’t agree more.
Unfortunately, however, our liberal Democratic legislature won’t allow this to happen.
Ferrario’s suggestion that a second-offense drunk driver should get five years in prison is not only unrealistic with this legislature and system of justice, it’s almost laughable.
The fact of the matter is, you won’t even go to jail for a fith offense OUI in Massachusetts (though sentencing guidelines call for it, it’s very rarely imposed), never mind a second offense.
Our liberal legislature often seem more concerned about the rights of the criminal defendant rather than the victim or the law-abiding, tax-paying citizen.
Is it any coincidence that a good portion of Democratic state representatives are also criminal defense attorneys working to “liberate” criminals? These are the same people who are voted into office to legislate for their citizens best interest.
The lack of punishment is frustrating, but until there’s more much needed balance to our Democratic-dominated legislature, nothing will ever change. Why would you throw away your own meal ticket?
Mark DesLauriers
Attleboro
