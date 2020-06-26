To the editor:
I was glad to read the opinions expressed by three conservatives last week in one edition of The Sun Chronicle. I am not pleased, however, with the many liberal slants on national news and writers to The Sun Chronicle expressing more feelings than facts. The opinion of letter writer Ken Watson (“Republicans are now heirs to Jefferson Davis,” Voice of the Public, June 20) got me going again.
His issue that the Republicans are totally responsible for African Americans being held back from their rights is ridiculous. The Democrats have had these Americans in their voting pockets for as long as I can remember. The Democrats keeping promising equality, better education opportunities, economic advances, safer neighbors, etc., etc., etc.
President Barack Obama utterly failed in what was expected to be a type of Phoenix rising everybody to the top. Look at the last set of ‘peaceful’ protests. Big cities controlled by liberal Democrats had the biggest responses.
The main reason for the protesting was fine with me but the reaction led by the so-called media (cable and the usual suspect newsprint) is so anti-Trump and used to advance the Democrat’s agenda to take over whole of America with their ‘we know what’s best for you’ sickening liberal verbiage. Racial equality is a very fine ideal to attain, and hopefully the current trends of involvement by civic advocates and big business continue their efforts.
I am of opinion that whatever Trump says is almost universally thwarted and reported negatively by media (and The Sun Chronicle’s ‘good-boy club, elite know-it-alls’ liberal staff).
Paul Ruzanski
Attleboro
