To the editor:
Re: Letter to the editor by Karen Ostrom Kelly, (“What exactly does Biden mean by ‘unity’? Jan. 28, Voice of the Public)
I would invite you to look at unity from a different direction. You cite that you understand the difference between what is right with our country and what is wrong with our country.
The problem is that we have almost half the voting citizens of this country have one opinion completely in one direction and a bit more than half of the voting citizens who have exactly opposite views of what is right and what is wrong. I invite both sides to look at both sides of the coin and recognize that there is validity to each side. Life is not black and white. If we can find unity in the gray area, we move towards a more functional government, regardless of who is in charge.
Why didn’t the Democrats call for unity when they were not in the majority? It’s a good question. I have 2 responses:
1. It was hard to ask for anything with the obstructionist policies of the Speaker of the House, and
2. Ask the elected Democrats from Massachusetts.
Joan Gustaff
North Attleboro
