To the editor:
A nation that does not respect human life is a breeding ground for violence.
Thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and anyone serving in life sustaining businesses are risking their lives daily to save lives.
While we mourn the lives of the coronavirus victims along with the brutal murder of George Floyd and others before him the abortion industry flourishes. More than 3,000 innocent babies’ lives — black, white. boys and girls — are brutally ended daily.
Planned Parenthood and other facilities are a very profitable business supported by politicians who in turn, receive huge contributions to their campaigns. Our government should not be supporting these clinics with taxpayer money because abortion is not a disease, nor is it an airborne sickness.
Yet taxpayers are forced to pay millions of dollars yearly for the killing of unborn Americans.
Mary F. Tobin
Rehoboth
