Lincoln, it now seems, is also expendable
To the editor:
Recently, I was disappointed to read that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh supports removing a statue of Abraham Lincoln because left-wing activists find the depiction of a slave offensive. The statue is modeled on a replica that was originally funded by freed slaves. Presumably, also Lincoln is considered expendable.
Lincoln did have the severe triple handicap of being a white male Republican, but despite that and despite being relatively unprivileged for a white guy in his time, managed to acquire an education, practice as a lawyer and ultimately reach the highest office of the United States.
Like the current occupant of the White House, Lincoln faced a great deal of derision and opposition from the Democrats for his views; ultimately, the country was split when certain states left the Union. However, he successfully managed to sign legislation freeing the slaves following the Civil War. One might think signing the Emancipation Proclamation would be considered a positive.
Incidentally, another famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman (the subject of an excellent biopic last year) was also a Republican. I hope her political party does not ultimately keep her from replacing (the less politically correct) Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, though being black and female, I’m sure she is safe.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
