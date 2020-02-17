Look around and you’ll see climate change is indeed very real
To the editor:
As I read the Opinion Page of The Sun Chronicle, specifically the letter to the editor by Gerald F. Chase’s “Climate change is a lie that we continue to believe” (Letters to the editor, Feb. 14), I am looking at Falls Pond in North Attleboro and I see completely open water; not a bit of ice anywhere.
I have been living on the pond for almost 32 years and for most of that time, this time of year the pond would be frozen solid, often covered with several inches of ice and snow. But, during the last 10 years or so the pond has been late to freeze up and early to thaw out. This warming has accelerated in the last few years. Last year it was frozen for just a couple of weeks, and this year it never froze solid enough for it to be safe to walk on.
All you need to know that climate change (global warming) is real is to be observant and have a good memory.
I often joke that global warming has come just in time for my retirement “now I don’t have to move to Florida”. And, to be honest, I am enjoying this mild winter, and it would be great if it got a little warmer and then stayed that way. But, that’s not how the run-away greenhouse effect works. It won’t be so nice when summer temperatures reach 120 and then just keep on going up.
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro
