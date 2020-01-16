To the editor:
I read with interest the sunny predictions about the South Attleboro MBTA station rehabilitation project, which is expected to take a year to complete.
Perhaps you should take a look at the Mansfield platform rehabilitation project, which is almost three years in.
Months go by without a single worker on site. Parking is congested and commuters walk long detours around piles of construction debris. Yet not a word appears about a completion date. Be warned!
Robert Wivagg
Mansfield
