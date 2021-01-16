To the editor:
Do not underestimate the power of the “Dark Side of the Force.” During these times that try men’s souls, many politicians have succumbed to Emperor Palpatine’s suggestion to “Let the hate flow through you.”
Perhaps these times would be less trying if these same politicians acknowledged Yoda — “Fear is the path to the Dark Side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.” — and acted accordingly.
Or, in the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
