Low turnout at election concerning
To the editor,
As a resident of 32 years, I am very concerned with the recent low election turnout and wondering if it could have had anything to do with the town’s lack of notification to residents when it was coming up.
Why was there no sign on the common, as with every other upcoming election, for instance? Why was there confusion about the appropriateness of endorsements by certain groups on Facebook?
I watched the candidate debates the Jaycees graciously hosted once again and, while the candidates were all qualified, I wondered why there was only one school committee candidate who talked about the school bullying problem, which has dogged the town since I’ve been here.
Could this election be yet another manifestation of institutional bullying? Are we afraid of too much diversity of thought?
I sincerely hope not.
Patty Fitzgerald, Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.