To the editor:
I'm having a little trouble understanding why people think it would be safe to go into a public place to vote.
Some are comparing it to going shopping. I don't think that's a fair comparison. People who are at risk still have other people shop for them for food, or have it delivered, or use the no-contact drive-up options that are offered at most of the big box stores.
But if in-person voting is only option, people will be compelled to vote even if they're sick whereas they would not leave the house to go shopping.
All this talk about mail-in voting being fraudulent is absolute nonsense and has never been proven.
I don't think the American public needs to be compelled to vote in person because you could be exposing people who otherwise still are not going out in public. For someone to be in charge of the Postal Service at this point in time who seems bent on dismantling, is ridiculous. It's an obvious attempt to disenfranchise voters.
I've been told Attleboro will have a drop box for your mail-in vote. Please consider using it. It's very important that your vote be counted this election cycle.
John Andrews
Attleboro
