To the editor:
So, you want to defund the police. As a voter, we all have the obligation to study the issues and to know where each candidate stands on the issues of the day. I think it’s fair to say that the mainstream media is slanted to the left. They seldom give both sides of the story as it doesn’t fit their narrative.
Say what you will about Fox News and the Wall Street Journal. They do, for the most part, discuss both sides of the issue. Granted Fox has several biased commentators, such as Sean Hannity.
For the past month or so, crime and rioting have been non-stop in some cities, such as Portland, Oregon, as well as other cities.
This is barely covered by the mainstream media, especially the CNNs and MSNBCs of the world. The communities that are being torn apart are mainly in the inner cities of the black community.
The police in these cities have been told to stand by the mayors. They sit in silence and their cities sit in terror.
All these cities have one thing in common, they are being run by progressive Democrats. They refuse to call in the National Guard.
Why are they just standing by and letting this happen? Does the BLM movement really care about their own?
Bill Smith
Attleboro
