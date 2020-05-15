To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle seems to fill its empty spaces with columns contributed by a bunch of stuck in the past, liberal thinking old guys.
Now and then, the words of some apparently younger lady grace the pages. News service stories provided by the AP are clearly tempered by liberal writers. In contrast, Opinion Page contributors frequently comment on the generally myopic supplements proffered by these writers and question the motivation for the tomes.
These manuscripts, more than anything else, provide evidence of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) suffered by the newspaper’s writers. For whatever reason, they appear to be mired in the swamp like business-as-usual, let the government decide for me approach to life offered by the Democratic, now Socialist party.
The question that comes to the forefront is why? What is the reason The Sun Chronicle, supposedly a news media outlet, slants what it provides to its continuously shrinking legion of readers. While there is no overt claim to objectivity or bias, anyone who reads more than a few lines of anything in print, immediately recognizes the left-leaning inclination.
Obviously it is the editor’s prerogative to offer opinion and bias but the non- stop stream of TDS bashing anything not in line with Constitution busting Socialist idealism gets old pretty quickly.
Makes one wonder when the paper lost sight of its goal of providing real news and maybe more importantly, why?
Bob Foley
Mansfield
