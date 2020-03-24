Making more medical supplies takes time
To the editor:
I’m tired of people complaining about not enough medical supplies. We are facing a crisis that nobody expected a few months ago. Anybody who has made anything knows that it takes time. You have to get the raw materials. Set up to make the product. Have the people to make that product.
Unfortunately we sent a lot of that expertise to China. Companies are trying to ramp up to start doing it here again. They have to get the materials and machinery to do that. Then they have to train the people to run those machines. Then the final product has to be shipped to the end user and again, unfortunately, much of the raw materials and machines are in China. Probably much of the products made in China are being made by machinery originally from the United States.
As much as people want to say “poof” and we have it, reality says it takes time. Our pharmaceuticals and manufacturers did this to us for cheap labor. I hope we have learned a lesson.
George Martell
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.