To the editor:
I write in response to the July 5 Letter to the editor by Michael P. O’Neil (“Theory behind ‘puppy eyes’ quite a stretch,”) in which he claims the article in the June 19 issue of The Sun Chronicle about the evolution of dogs demonstrates the “inadequateness of modern evolutionary science.”
The article he referred to (“Behind those puppy eyes? Evolution,”) described a study in which dogs were found to have eye muscles that give them their well-known “puppy eyes” that so endears them to us, but that are apparently absent from wolves.
Evolutionary science proposes that dogs descended from wolves, so why don’t wolves also have those muscles? Mr. O’Neil claims evolutionary theory’s answer to this question (as well as other traits of dogs that endear them to people) is based on “random, unintentional processes.”
Mr. O’Neil goes on to state that such “an improbable theory” requires us to make “an unscientific leap of faith.” He then goes on to suggest an unscientific, faith-based explanation that such traits were created by design.
The problem is that evolutionary theory does not offer the explanation that Mr. O’Neil says it does. Instead the scientific explanation goes something like this: random mutation led to a trait that appealed to people — think puppy eyes — and because a puppy (or puppies) with such eyes appealed to us we selected it and cared for it, and when it bred it passed along its genes for “puppy eyes” to the next generation, and so on.
In this case, instead of “natural selection” as Darwin proposed for what he called the “natural world,” puppy eyes and other desirable traits in dogs arose by “people selection” of what were the result of initially “random, unintentional processes.”
This is where Mr. O’Neil went astray: part of the process is random and unintentional as he suggests (mutation in my example) but there is another part of the process that is not random and unintentional (human selection in my example).
Humans have been selectively breeding animals and plants with traits we desire for thousands of years. Why is it so hard to understand that we have been doing that with “man’s best friend” as well?
Tom Meedel
Attleboro
