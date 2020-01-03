To the editor:
I wonder if anyone living in Mansfield has checked their new property tax bills for the coming fiscal year? I am totally shocked at the increase on my property taxes which have now gone up $1,292 — an insane increase of 23% over last year. Maybe someone can help me out with the math on this one and correct me if I am wrong.
I fully understand that an additional tax was imposed to build our new police, fire, and city services center along Route 106 which I understood to be adding about $200 per year on top of our existing property taxes. This extra tax is for the next 20 years if I remember correctly which will most likely be for the rest of my life. So much for that “temporary tax”.
Of course there will be more tax increases over the next 20 years only adding to the burden of the elderly homeowners in Mansfield. If this trend continues, I am sure more elderly will be forced to sell their homes and leave this town we all love so much. Where does a person on a fixed income cover this type of tax increase?
I still do not understand why people who are over 65, have lived in Mansfield for 20 years or more and own and live in the same house they have had for those 20 years, cannot get some kind of exemption for these “special project tax increases”? How many people can there be in Mansfield who fit the criteria I have mentioned above? I doubt it is a large group and exempting them would not put any undue burden on the younger people who are are at their peak earning years.
I never had a child in Mansfield schools, but from 1991 until I retired in 2009, I was glad to pay taxes to support the schools and many other projects in the town but now, being on a fixed income, I have been pushed to the limit on what I can afford. I would love to hear from others on this subject.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
