To the editor:
re: The Sun Chronicle’s Nov. 25 editorial regarding Town Manager Kevin Dumas. "Dumas owes Mansfield an explanation."
Mansfield is not governed like Attleboro. The town manager is not answerable to the public; although he does interact with the public and does so very effectively.
Mansfield’s town manager, unlike Attleboro's mayor, answers to the board of selectmen who hired him; this is a board-appointed position, not one elected by the citizens of a town/city.
Personnel matters are handled in executive session unless the individual requests otherwise. Mansfield’s board is very capable; Mr. Dumas is a professional; not a politician.
Bottom Line: this is between the town manager and the board, because this is the way the town has chosen to structure its government.
John Dunn
Mansfield
