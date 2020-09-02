To the editor:
I wanted to commend the Mansfield School Committee, our district leadership, teachers/staff and the community for their decision to begin the school year with remote learning and to return to face-to-face learning when it is safe to do so.
The plan is to shift to hybrid (a combination of face-to-face and remote learning) in mid-October.
My hope is the school committee will use the time between now and mid-October to examine how things are going in other districts where hybrid or full face-to-face instruction is happening to help make an informed decision if they can safely begin some level of face-to-face instruction or if they will continue remote.
We see in the news, reports of some school districts across the country that opened their doors earlier this month had to reverse direction and provide remote instruction, now realizing that coronavirus cases are being found within the students, faculty and staff.
A few teachers have already died after working in schools during summer school.
Mansfield did the right thing. They put the safety of everyone as their top priority. Thank you for keeping our community safe.
I have confidence you will keep safety as a top priority as you make decisions about how to provide student learning during the pandemic.
Steven Greenberg
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.