To the editor:
In light of the recent mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado, and previously in multiple schools throughout the country, it was a bit unnerving to read about Mansfield High School students’ plans “to go ahead with ‘senior assassin,’ a game where students hunt and tag other assigned student targets with a Nerf gun in a class-wide competition.”
Along with the other seniors spotlighted in the Saturday, March 27, Sun Chronicle article, (Hard Lessons, Page A1) they rightfully are ready to reclaim some of the lost privileges, camaraderie, and fun events that the pandemic has deprived them of in what will be the last few months of their high school careers.
I fully support their desires and wish them all the best, however, I suggest that the Mansfield School Department or any others in The Sun Chronicle area, including administrators, parents, and students, reconsider playing this “game” on school property during this time of renewed gun violence in our country.
What message are we adults sending our children if we continue to condone such “games?”
The so-called assassin game is widely played in other settings, such as summer camps, and at the very least, perhaps taking away the gun element and using plastic spoons or other types of “weapons” could be used in their place.
We all crave a “sense of normalcy,” but I think the new normal should include an intolerance of any type of gun-related activities in our schools.
Barbara Simpson
North Attleboro
